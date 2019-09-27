|
|
Jane Cross
Iva - Jane Barksdale Cross, 67, of Iva, SC, passed away on September 25, 2019.
Born on August 8, 1952 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Sara Barksdale and wife to Thomas V. Cross.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Thomas Vincent Cross II and her brother: Howard L. Barksdale.
She is predeceased by her brothers: William Truitt Barksdale and Herman Barksdale.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday September 29, 2019 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Terry Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Palladium Hospice, Greenville, SC.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019