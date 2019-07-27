Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Jane Jeanes


1949 - 2019
Jane Jeanes Obituary
Jane Jeanes

West Pelzer - Jane Hammond Jeanes, 69, wife of Jimmy L. Jeanes, Sr., passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late James Walter "J.W." and Frances Milwee Jones Hammond. She was a member of Westville Baptist Church in Greenville.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Jimmy L. Jeanes, Jr. of the home; daughter, Julie Branyon (Steven) of Williamston; sisters, Milwee Blackshire and Wanda Day, both of Greenville, Earlene Mabry of Williamston; brother, Benny Hammond of Greenville; and special grandson, Dillon.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in the mortuary chapel with burial following in Pine Lawn Cemetery, Pelzer.

The family is at the home of the daughter, 303 Sweetgum Circle, Williamston.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 27, 2019
