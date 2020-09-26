1/
Jane M. Kowalski
1936 - 2020
Jane M. Kowalski

Anderson, SC - On September 25, 2020, Jane Marchbanks Kowalski entered into the loving arms of her precious Savior and was reunited with her beloved husband Marshall Kowalski of 59 years. Born in Anderson, SC on October 6, 1936, she was the daughter of James and Elfrieda Marchbanks. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Browne Kowalski. She is survived by two sons, Carl Marshall Kowalski, Jr. (Denise) and Glenn Mitchell Kowalski (Julie); one daughter, Kimberly Kowalski Waldkirch; six grandchildren, Carl Marshall Kowalski III (C.J.); Lauren Waldkirch Kight (Brendan); David Michael Waldkirch, Jr. (Hannah); Sarah Jane Waldkirch, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kowalski, and Haley Glenn Kowalski; five great-grandchildren, Harper Ella Kight, Rowan Maye Kight, Haven Rain Kight, Emory Jane Waldkirch, and Carl Marshall Kowalski IV; and loyal dog, Spud. Jane is preceded in death by her brother, James Marchbanks (Peggy). She is survived by two sisters, Elsie Anderson (Dickie) and Martha Harper (John); two sisters-in-law, Harriett Cook (Bill) and Patsy McCoy (Reagan), and many nieces and nephews. Jane was a graduate of Girl's High and Anderson College. She worked in and retired from the loan department at Perpetual Bank. She was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church where she faithfully served her Lord and church for many years. She was an investor in people, and selflessly invested in her family, friends, and community. She served many others through organizations like Meals on Wheels and the Garden Club of Anderson. A memorial service will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. John McCallum. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
