|
|
Jane Martin Woodson
formerly of Belton, SC - Jane Martin Woodson, formerly of Belton, SC, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Jane was born in Anderson County, SC to Clint and Sarajane Martin.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Bill, and infant son, John Woodson. She is survived by her son Tucker Woodson and his wife Faye, grandson Daniel Woodson and his wife Leeann, great-granddaughter Hope, and great-grandson Jude. Jane is also survived by sisters Judy Rogers and Debbie Jo Forbes.
Jane was an active member of Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, was a long term choir member, and served in many additional capacities during her years there. Jane worked in the automotive parts business for many years until moving into semi-retirement where she remained active in substitute teaching and in her church's administrative office. She served for many years in the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Belton Rescue Squad.
The memorial service will be at Latimer Memorial UMC Thursday, 2 pm, May 23rd.
Visitation will be at the church from 1 pm until 1:45 pm before the service.
Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens immediately after the service.
The family is asking that donations be made to the church, or alternatively, Palladium Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019