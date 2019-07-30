Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Anderson, SC
Hilton Head - Jane N. Saarloos, 94 years, passed away on Hilton Head Island on July 28. She was born in New Jersey, lived her retirement life in Anderson, SC with her loving husband of 71 years, Stan, and moved to Hilton Head in 2017.

She is survived by her son John and daughter in law Jean; granddaughter Jamie Jane and husband Enrique Duran; grandson Steven and finance' Rose all living in SC and daughter in law Debbie, grandson James, wife Fabby and great granddaughter Makayla all living in NJ.

Jane is preceded in death by her son James, grandson Richie, and husband Stan, who was a World War II Silver Star/Purple Heart recipient.

The family is having a memorial service on Hilton Head Island on Sunday August 4 and will have a small memorial/get together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Anderson SC on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Jane was thankful for all of her family/friends/loved ones/spiritual providers/and caregivers who had helped her and Stan over the many years!

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019
