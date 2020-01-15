|
Janelle Whitworth Maroney
Anderson - Janelle Whitworth Maroney, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born October 13, 1943 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Revelee Whitworth Duncan. Janelle was retired from Anderson Area Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Grady A. Maroney, Jr.; children, Chris Maroney, Julie Cash (Russell) and Jason Maroney all of Anderson, SC; and grandchildren, Jessica Cash Screws (Daniel) of Columbia, SC, Amanda Cash McGee (Kyle), Caitlyn, Evan and Brady Maroney all of Anderson, SC.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020