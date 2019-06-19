|
|
Janice Evans
Starr - Janice Loftis Evans, 79, widow of Douglas Arnold "Doug" Evans, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Iva, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Zoia Hayes Loftis. She was the loving wife of Doug Evans for 64 years. Mrs. Evans was a member of Varennes Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Josie Collier-Owen of Starr and Sandy Bennett and husband, Randy of Moncks Corner; grandchildren, Travis Collier and wife, Marla, Lucas Collier, Rev. Katie B. Orth and husband, Brent, Molly Bennett, and Dylan Bennett and wife, Ashley; 13 great-grandchildren including Emily Collier and Ezekiel Collier, both of the home.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Julian, Wayne, and Gerald Loftis and a sister, Miriam Loftis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Varennes Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Katie Orth. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. The family is at the residence.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Iva Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 519, Iva, SC 29655 or Varennes Presbyterian Church, 409 Varennes Church Road, Iva, SC 29655.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivan king.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 19, 2019