Janice Mayne O'Connor
Seneca - Janice Mayne O'Connor, 84, of Seneca, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Born January 5, 1935 in Archbald, Pennsylvania, she is the daughter of her late parents, Russell and Isabel Mayne of Archbald, PA. She is predeceased by her late husband of 45 years, Eugene F. O'Connor of Seneca, SC, and son, Jeffrey D. O'Connor of Charleston, SC. Two brothers, Richard and David Mayne also preceded her in death.
Janice and her family arrived in the Upstate in March of 1975 and joined University Lutheran at that time. She worked in the Environmental Engineering Department and, after 19 years of service, retired from Clemson University in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, traveling, church activities, bowling, and being a grandmother. Janice was a lifelong avid reader, expert seamstress, and Clemson Tigers fan.
Surviving are a sister, Roberta Culver of Potsdam, NY; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda O'Connor of Altadena, CA, Diane and Mike Logan of Seneca, SC, and Karen and Greg Arburn of Marion, OH; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Kevin and Shirin O'Connor of Sugar Land, TX, Brian and Dilce O'Connor of Haymarket, VA, and Glen and Taffi O'Connor of Clinton, SC. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial services will be conducted at University Lutheran Church on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. by Pastor Jon Heiliger. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Janice O'Connor to s, PO Box 27232 Greenville, SC 29616 (https://upstatewarriorsolution.org) or to University Lutheran Memorial Fund, 111 Sloan St. Clemson, SC 29631.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019