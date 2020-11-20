1/1
Janice Parks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Parks

Anderson - Janice Mize Parks, 66, widow of Rick T. Parks, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence.

Born October 5, 1954 in Anderson, she was the daughter of Pauline Hanks Mize and the late W.C. Mize. Mrs. Parks was a retired Registered Nurse at Concord Elementary School and attended Neals Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin Parks (Shasta) of Honea Path, Travis Parks (Kathy), twin daughters, Lisa Parks Bradford (Danny) and Leslie Parks Jimenez (Dan) all of Anderson; nine grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, Brody, Cooper, Emma, Parker, Ryleigh, Casen and Charlee; mother, Pauline H. Mize and two brothers, Gerald Mize and Gordon Mize (Karen) all of Anderson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Drawdy.

The receiving of friends will be held on Sunday, November 22nd from 1 until 3PM outside on the portico of Sullivan-King Mortuary, located at 3205 N Hwy 81, in Anderson, SC. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
outside on the portico of Sullivan-King Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved