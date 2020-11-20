Janice Parks
Anderson - Janice Mize Parks, 66, widow of Rick T. Parks, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born October 5, 1954 in Anderson, she was the daughter of Pauline Hanks Mize and the late W.C. Mize. Mrs. Parks was a retired Registered Nurse at Concord Elementary School and attended Neals Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Kevin Parks (Shasta) of Honea Path, Travis Parks (Kathy), twin daughters, Lisa Parks Bradford (Danny) and Leslie Parks Jimenez (Dan) all of Anderson; nine grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, Brody, Cooper, Emma, Parker, Ryleigh, Casen and Charlee; mother, Pauline H. Mize and two brothers, Gerald Mize and Gordon Mize (Karen) all of Anderson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Drawdy.
The receiving of friends will be held on Sunday, November 22nd from 1 until 3PM outside on the portico of Sullivan-King Mortuary, located at 3205 N Hwy 81, in Anderson, SC. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com