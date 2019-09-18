Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Door Community Church
102 Murphy Rd
Belton, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Beth Brown


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Beth Brown Obituary
Janie Beth Brown

Clarksville - November 15, 1968- September 5, 2019

Beth, daughter to J.T. and Betty Carter, mother to Eric Larsen, Devin Anderson, Rhianna Anderson, Quinton Brown, Julianna Tucker, and Michael Knight, sister to Jeff Carter, Gary Carter, and Paul Carter and grandmother to Gabe Parks was loved so dearly by all who are listed and by countless more.

Beth passed away September 5, 2019 at her home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Beth was so wonderful in the way that she extended her love and kindness so selflessly to every person that came into her life, this will always be remembered and cherished by the ones whom her love touched.

A memorial service will be held at Open Door Community Church located at 102 Murphy Rd, Belton SC 29627 on Saturday September 21, 2019. The doors will be open for the receiving of friends at 11:00 a.m. and the celebration of life will follow.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.