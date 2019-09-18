|
Janie Beth Brown
Clarksville - November 15, 1968- September 5, 2019
Beth, daughter to J.T. and Betty Carter, mother to Eric Larsen, Devin Anderson, Rhianna Anderson, Quinton Brown, Julianna Tucker, and Michael Knight, sister to Jeff Carter, Gary Carter, and Paul Carter and grandmother to Gabe Parks was loved so dearly by all who are listed and by countless more.
Beth passed away September 5, 2019 at her home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Beth was so wonderful in the way that she extended her love and kindness so selflessly to every person that came into her life, this will always be remembered and cherished by the ones whom her love touched.
A memorial service will be held at Open Door Community Church located at 102 Murphy Rd, Belton SC 29627 on Saturday September 21, 2019. The doors will be open for the receiving of friends at 11:00 a.m. and the celebration of life will follow.
