Janie Cecile Smith BanisterAnderson - Janie Cecile Smith Banister, 94, formerly of Belton, went to be with Jesus Friday October 30, 2020 at The Garden House.Born February 4, 1926 in the Mayfield Community of Anderson County to the late Walter and Jeanette Wilson Smith, she lived her life in the Belton area. She worked as the Payroll Manager at Oxford of Belton for 43 years before retiring. For the last 3 years, Cecile and Charles have made their home at the Garden House ALF in Anderson.She was a faithful member of First Baptist Belton and a member of the Martha Adams Kay Sunday School Class.She will always be remembered for her baking skills and the birthday cakes she made for her family each birthday, her banana pudding, and Christmas fruit cake cookies.Surviving are the love of her life for over 72 years Charles Banister of the home; her son, Michael "Mike" C. Banister and wife Cheryl of Belton; her niece, Judy S. Wilson of Anderson. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Willis Smith, her sister, Ruby Lee Kay.Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.The family is at the home of Mike and Cheryl Banister and will receive friends from 12:30 until the hour of service on Monday at the funeral home. Cecile will lay in state at the funeral home from 3:30 PM Sunday until the hour of service Monday.Pallbearers will be Steve Wilson, Mike Smith, Randy Fagg, Jackie Kay, Barry Finley, and Tony Pierce.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the Garden House for all the love and consideration shown to Cecile and her family. Their love and care will always be remembered. Thanks is also extended to the staff of Interim Hospice.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Banister family.