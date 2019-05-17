Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Janie Creamer Residence
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Janie Creamer Residence
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Williamston, SC - Janie Mae Creamer, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late George Berry and Ruby King Creamer. For 24 years, she worked at The Belton Corporation and later retired from Dairy Sue Fashions. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.

Survivors include her brother, Doug Creamer (Joyce) of Williamston; niece, Dana Hare (Benjy); nephews, Gary Creamer and Brian Creamer (Amy); great-nieces, Hannah and Joanna Hare, and Christina Linebarger.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church. The service will follow at 4:00, with burial in the church cemetery.

Family and friends will gather at her home Friday and Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 1904 Beaverdam Road, Williamston, SC 29697.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 17, 2019
