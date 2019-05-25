Janie Crossland Mullikin



Anderson - Janie Crossland Mullikin, 94, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Brookdale of Anderson. Janie was born in Anderson, S.C. on March 20, 1925, the second daughter of James Robert Crossland and Violet Magdalene Haulbrooks Crossland.



Those left to cherish her memory include Larry Michael Mullikin and his wife, Irene Glenn Mullikin, Carolyn Mullikin Crossland and her husband, Dennis Terry Likosar, and daughter-in-law, Charlean Richardson Mullikin; four grandchildren, James Gill Knox, IV, Michael Benjamin Mullikin and his wife, Lori Powell Mullikin, Shannon Mullikin Jennings and her husband, Joshua Clay Jennings, Rebecca Lynn Mullikin and Jason Andrew Mullikin and his wife, Kelly Mullikin; she is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin Clark Mullikin, Mark Daniel Mullikin, Sara Elizabeth Mullikin, Caleb Joshua Jennings, Elijah Clay Jennings, Anna Grace Jennings, Jan Amberlin Roberts and Michael Wyatt Roberts.



Janie was predeceased by her husband Hassie in 1991, their youngest child, Lynn in 2017, her sister, Helen Crossland Dobbins in 2007 and granddaughter, Jan Mullikin in 1982.



Janie has been a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church for more than 50 years. During that time, she worked with youth groups, directed a youth choir, taught Sunday School, served as Vacation Bible School Principal, and sang soprano in the Adult Choir and the Keen-ager's Choir. Janie enjoyed spending time with friends and family, jigsaw puzzles, peach milkshakes, and music. Janie said, "I feel closest to God when I sing." Now Janie is singing with the angels in God's Heavenly Choir.



The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Ken Wright officiating.



Memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or .



