Janie Hunter-Hiers
Anderson - Janie Ann Bennett Hunter-Hiers, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Summit Place.
Born June 27, 1937 in Huntsville, AL, she was a daughter of the late King David Bennett and Ida Lucille Baker Hudson. Janie was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her son, Frederick Leon Hunter (Cynthia) of Anderson, SC; daughter, Deloris Ann Hunter Hollingsworth (Leland Hollingsworth, Jr) of Williamston, SC; step-sons, Jeffery Hiers (Debbie) of Kansas City, KS and Kenneth Hiers (Carol) of Gainesville, GA; step-daughter, Cindy Fedack (Dave) of Red Oak, GA; sister, Barbara Gail Sibley (Dorman) of Huntsville, AL; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, James Leon Hunter; second husband, Wayland "Buster" B. Hiers, Jr.; daughters, Tina Hunter Milford and Denise Hunter Newton; and granddaughter, Marlene Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 12:30 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020