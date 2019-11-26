Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Lachance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Michael Lachance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Michael Lachance Obituary
Jason Michael Lachance

Anderson - Jason Michael Lachance, 32, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home after a long illness.

Born on October 22, 1987, he was an auto mechanic and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his father: Richard Lachance, and his wife Penny; mother: Linda Lachance; stepbrothers: Justin Strickland, Ryan Strickland, and Shawn Lachance; stepsister: Jennifer Lachance; and niece: Jazzlynn Strickland.

Private services will be held.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -