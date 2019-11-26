|
|
Jason Michael Lachance
Anderson - Jason Michael Lachance, 32, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home after a long illness.
Born on October 22, 1987, he was an auto mechanic and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his father: Richard Lachance, and his wife Penny; mother: Linda Lachance; stepbrothers: Justin Strickland, Ryan Strickland, and Shawn Lachance; stepsister: Jennifer Lachance; and niece: Jazzlynn Strickland.
Private services will be held.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019