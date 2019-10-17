|
Jay Bloomer
Anderson - Jay Bradford Bloomer, 42, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born October 19, 1976 in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of Arlene Payne and Dalton Bloomer and his wife Janet. Jay was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport and the University of Tennessee. He was a Regional Vice President for HMR Veterans Services, Inc.
In addition to his parents and step-mother, he is survived by his wife, Meg Bloomer; sons, Brooks and Miles, and daughter, Elle; sister, Claire Hemphill, her husband Brian, and their children, Lila and Leo of Nashville, TN; step-sister Katy Niehaus, her husband Kevin, and their children, Eliza Rose and Emerson of Little Rock, AK; step-brother Andy Faulk, his wife Laura, and their son Milo of Tokyo, Japan; uncle, Eddie Payne, his wife Kathy, and their daughters, Monica and Alison; aunt, Kay Joiner; and grandmother, Ruby Bloomer.
In addition to his own family, Jay loved Meg's family as his own. He is also survived by his mother and father in-law Sonny and Carol Kinney; his sister in-law, Libba Pena, her husband Kyle, and their children, Easton and Colton.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Arlie and Blanche Payne and JB Bloomer.
"The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit." Jay loved this beautiful quote, and he dedicated his life to the principle. Always the first to volunteer to help others, he never hesitated to give you the shirt off his back, expecting nothing in return.
Jay's charismatic and witty personality lifted all who were drawn into his circle. He never encountered a stranger - only friends he had not yet met - and touched so many lives with his kindness, compassion, friendship, and love.
A devoted husband, father, son, and brother, Jay drew strength from his family and from his faith. All of us were touched deeply by Jay, and our hearts ache to see him leave us so soon. But he is now healed and with his Heavenly Father.
We are so grateful for the care and compassion he received from his physicians and nurses at Emory University Hospital and the Winship Cancer Institute as well as Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and the Prisma Health Cancer Institute.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church with. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or , 107 Westpark Blvd., Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019