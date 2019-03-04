|
Jean Bradberry King
Abbeville - Jean Bradberry King, 90, resident of 365 Bulls Horne Rd. Nation Community widow of Julius "Buddy" King went to be with her Lord Sunday March 3, 2019 after passing at the Hospice House in Greenwood SC.
Born June 3, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Julius McSwain Bradberry and Nora Jenkins Bradberry.
Jean was a homemaker and formerly employed with the South Carolina Employment Commission in Columbia, SC. She enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening were she had a green thumb and could raise some of the best red tomato's you have ever eaten. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. Jean will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.
Survivors include: a daughter Sandy Clark (Herb) of Abbeville, SC; two sons Michael A. King ( Aggie) of Easley, SC and Warren Mark King (Susan) of Abbeville SC; four grandchildren Ashley White, Heather Ferretti, Jeremy King and Abigail Abner; six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters Mona B. Cason and Evelyn Roosmann.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in New Hope Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Norris officiating. The burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Jean may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500 Chicago, ILL 60611.
Online condolences may be made to the King family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 4, 2019