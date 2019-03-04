Services
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Bradberry King


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Bradberry King Obituary
Jean Bradberry King

Abbeville - Jean Bradberry King, 90, resident of 365 Bulls Horne Rd. Nation Community widow of Julius "Buddy" King went to be with her Lord Sunday March 3, 2019 after passing at the Hospice House in Greenwood SC.

Born June 3, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Julius McSwain Bradberry and Nora Jenkins Bradberry.

Jean was a homemaker and formerly employed with the South Carolina Employment Commission in Columbia, SC. She enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening were she had a green thumb and could raise some of the best red tomato's you have ever eaten. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. Jean will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.

Survivors include: a daughter Sandy Clark (Herb) of Abbeville, SC; two sons Michael A. King ( Aggie) of Easley, SC and Warren Mark King (Susan) of Abbeville SC; four grandchildren Ashley White, Heather Ferretti, Jeremy King and Abigail Abner; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Mona B. Cason and Evelyn Roosmann.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in New Hope Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Norris officiating. The burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Jean may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500 Chicago, ILL 60611.

Online condolences may be made to the King family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the King family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now