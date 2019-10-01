Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Belton - Jean Craft Nelson, 84, widower of Jim Walter Nelson of 303 Palmetto Parkway died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dessie Wilson Craft. She was a member of Belton First Baptist Church.

Surviving are: sons, Tommy Wade Nelson (Melissa) of Clemson, James Scott Nelson of Greenville, and Phillip Walter Nelson of Belton; grandchildren, Blake Nelson (Samantha), Adam Nelson (Sarah), Brittney Kilgore, Elizabeth Vaughan (Andrew), Joshua Tyler Nelson, and Alison Carlton Nelson; 3 great grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Hilda Ruth Lindley.

Graveside service will be held 11am Wednesday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNER ALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
