Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elijah Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elijah Hall Obituary
Jean Elijah Hall

Walhalla - Earth became poorer and Heaven richer on November 17, 2019, when Jean Elijah Hall passed from this world.

Born in Vidalia, Georgia, Jean moved to Walhalla with her husband, the late Tim O. Hall, Jr., in 1957 to help start the Blue Ridge Bank. She was a devoted wife and mother who selflessly gave her time to others and touched many throughout her life. Jean served as a Sunday school class president, teacher, and choir member at First Baptist Church in Walhalla, a volunteer at Oconee Memorial Hospital, a Brownie Scout leader, and elementary school room mother. She was a past president and member of the Paul Hayne Circle for over 62 years. Jean attended Valdosta State College.

She is survived by her son, Tim O. Hall, III and daughter in law, Gladys B. Hall of Walhalla; and daughter, Jeanie R. Hall of Salem. Jean joins her husband, parents, and six siblings in Heaven. She has four grandchildren: Savannah N. Hall, Spencer O. Hall, Timothy A. Hall, and Cody A. Wood, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 1:00-2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Walhalla.

Funeral services will start at 2:00 PM, Friday, at the church and interment will be at Oconee Memorial Park.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -