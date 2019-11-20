|
|
Jean Elijah Hall
Walhalla - Earth became poorer and Heaven richer on November 17, 2019, when Jean Elijah Hall passed from this world.
Born in Vidalia, Georgia, Jean moved to Walhalla with her husband, the late Tim O. Hall, Jr., in 1957 to help start the Blue Ridge Bank. She was a devoted wife and mother who selflessly gave her time to others and touched many throughout her life. Jean served as a Sunday school class president, teacher, and choir member at First Baptist Church in Walhalla, a volunteer at Oconee Memorial Hospital, a Brownie Scout leader, and elementary school room mother. She was a past president and member of the Paul Hayne Circle for over 62 years. Jean attended Valdosta State College.
She is survived by her son, Tim O. Hall, III and daughter in law, Gladys B. Hall of Walhalla; and daughter, Jeanie R. Hall of Salem. Jean joins her husband, parents, and six siblings in Heaven. She has four grandchildren: Savannah N. Hall, Spencer O. Hall, Timothy A. Hall, and Cody A. Wood, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 1:00-2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Walhalla.
Funeral services will start at 2:00 PM, Friday, at the church and interment will be at Oconee Memorial Park.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019