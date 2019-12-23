|
Jean Evelyn Shaffer Bagwell
Anderson - Jean Evelyn Shaffer Bagwell, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Garden House of Anderson.
Born October 26, 1935 in Curwensville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry Shaffer and Marie Norris Shaffer. Jean worked in retail as a sales supervisor for JC Penney and was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Martin Bagwell; sons, Brad Hone (Bob) of Anderson, SC and Kelly Hone of Michigan; step-daughters, Kay Payne (Barry) and Pam Landreth, both of Simpsonville, SC; sisters, Shirley Spence of Bay City, TX and Sharon Rouge of Mechanicsburg, PA; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Tim Hone and sister, Gloria Brent.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Boulevard Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev Jack Couch and Rev. Austin Carty officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621 or the , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019