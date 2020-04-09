|
Jean Frady
July 14, 1955 - April 8, 2020
Jean Frady, age 64, of Anderson, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson on July 14, 1955, she was a daughter of the late James Franklin Frady and Ruth Clinkscales Frady.
She was a Baptist and a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandbabies!
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Clinkscales Frady, children, Candice Blanchett (Charlie), Christy Moose (James), Brittany Adams, and Roy Moose Jr. (Dottie).
She is also survived by her "Grandbabies", Ashley Pless, Michael Denton, Garrett Blanchett, Travis Moose (Amber), Alexander Moose, Anna Moose, Kyleigh Adams, Ashton Adams, Lakayla Moose, Mark Moose and Breanna Moose and 4 great-granddaughters.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Kellett, Annette Moon and Larry Frady.
A private family memorial service will be held.
The family will be at the home of her mother, Ruth Frady, 815 Clinkscales Rd. Anderson.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020