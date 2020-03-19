|
|
Jean Haynie
Belton - Jean Haynie, 89, former resident of Belton, SC, died Saturday, March 11, 2020 at Beth Sholom Nursing Home in Virginia Beach, VA.
She was born in Belton to the late Calvin A. and Lucille Campbell. She was also predeceased by her husband, Taylor Haynie, and four sisters.
She is survived by her son, Murland Haynie and his wife Deborah; sister, Ruby Bannister; and a brother, Malcolm Campbell.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3pm at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday at Sosebee Mortuary from 1:00pm -2:30pm.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020