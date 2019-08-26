|
Jean Howell
Honea Path - Jean Waldrep Howell, 80, widow of Orris Edmond Howell, Sr., of 208 Wildwood Drive died Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Dexter, GA, she was a daughter of the late T. L. (Runt) and Trellie Green Waldrep. She was a school nurse's aide, and worked in Anderson District 2, and District 1. Mrs. Howell was active in Honea Path First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Young At Heart group, the Jewell Shirley Sunday School Class, and a leader in the World Changers Ministry. She was a leader in the Good News Club at Honea Path Elementary School. She was also very involved in and loved camping.
Mrs. Howell is survived by two sons: Orris E. Howell, Jr. and wife Ginny Lynn of Seneca and Russ A. Howell and wife Lisa of Honea Path; one sister: Sue W. Fountain and husband LaRue of Rentz, GA; three grandchildren: Jamie H. Crum and husband John and their children: Cason, Zach, and Dylan Crum; Kyle Howell and wife Brittany and their daughter Ainsley; and Courtney Knight and husband Drew and their children: Taylor and Ty Knight and Brayden Andrews, and a step-granddaughter, Danielle Allen and wife Candace.
She is preceded in death by one sister: Ellen Daniel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27th at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Williams and Rev. Larry Waldrep officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home of a son, Russ Howell, 541 Holliday Dam Rd., and will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the at . Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 26, 2019