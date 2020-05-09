|
Jean Lambert
Jean Lambert is fondly remembered for her warm and joyful spirit. A retired tax preparer with H&R Block in Anderson, SC, Mrs. Lambert died peacefully Wednesday evening, May 6, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. She was 83.
Mrs. Lambert, who was living at God's Haven of Rest in North Augusta, SC, was born in Winter Garden, Florida. A longtime resident of Anderson, SC, she was an active member and member of the choir at High Praises Church in Anderson.
She was an advocate for global missions and Christian women's events and known for her compassion, adventurous and fun-loving spirit, and infectious smile and laughter.
Preceding her in death were her father, William Connell, her mother, Sarah Connell, her brother, Johnny Connell, her sister Betty Deese, her brother, Jimmy Connell, and her son, Roy Lambert. Surviving Jean is her brother, Jerry Connell, and her sister, Ginger Ethridge, both of Lakeland, FL. Additionally surviving are her daughter-in-law Christina Lambert, her son, Jerry Alan Lambert and his wife, Paula, and her daughter, Renea West and her husband, David, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The memorial service will stream on the Facebook page "Jean Lambert Friends and Family" at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with Rev. Chris Sustar, Rev. Ken Anderson, and Rev. Grady Murphy officiating.
Sympathy cards may be mailed to Renea West, 118 Frances Cannon Dr., Anderson, SC, 29621. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts in Jean Lambert's name to one of three organizations:
God's Haven of Rest (the incredible residential care home that lovingly cared for her) at 516 Belvedere-Clearwater Rd., North Augusta, SC, 29841;
Ignite Homeschool Co-op (the school at which her granddaughter, Amber, teaches) at 229 Siloam Rd, Easley, SC, 29642; or
28Bold (a well-digging nonprofit ministry founded and run by her granddaughter, Christan) at 28Bold.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 11, 2020