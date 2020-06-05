Jean Marie SecristAnderson - Jean Marie Secrist, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.Born March 27, 1939 in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Lester Harold Henry and Rose Elizabeth Schierloh Henry. She was married to the late Donald E. Secrist.Jean loved her family dearly. She was an avid traveler and went on many cruises to various destinations around the world. She loved decorating for Christmas and enjoyed a good game of Bridge. She participated in the craft group at the library and she loved her cats.She is survived by her children, Anthony Secrist (Yolanda), Maribeth Ford (Carl) and Kathy Brown (Russell); brother, Jack Henry; grandchildren, Weston Secrist (Cara), Will Secrist (Melissa) and Abby Secrist, Ashleigh Dickson and Aaron (Keturah) Dickson, Hannah Ford and Erika Brown, Andy Brown and Lori Brown; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Oakley and Carter Secrist.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:30 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Richard Busha officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St, Ste. 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.