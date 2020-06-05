Jean Marie Secrist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Secrist

Anderson - Jean Marie Secrist, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born March 27, 1939 in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Lester Harold Henry and Rose Elizabeth Schierloh Henry. She was married to the late Donald E. Secrist.

Jean loved her family dearly. She was an avid traveler and went on many cruises to various destinations around the world. She loved decorating for Christmas and enjoyed a good game of Bridge. She participated in the craft group at the library and she loved her cats.

She is survived by her children, Anthony Secrist (Yolanda), Maribeth Ford (Carl) and Kathy Brown (Russell); brother, Jack Henry; grandchildren, Weston Secrist (Cara), Will Secrist (Melissa) and Abby Secrist, Ashleigh Dickson and Aaron (Keturah) Dickson, Hannah Ford and Erika Brown, Andy Brown and Lori Brown; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Oakley and Carter Secrist.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:30 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Richard Busha officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St, Ste. 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved