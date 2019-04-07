Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Jean Taylor
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1809 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1809 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
Anderson, SC - Iris Jean Scott Taylor, 87, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Pembroke, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Homer Edward and Berta Lee Huggins Scott. Mrs. Taylor attended Spartanburg Methodist College. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Cokesbury Sunday school class and worked in the Kindergarten of the church for many years.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, George H. Taylor; two sons, Scott Taylor and wife, Deb, and Joel Taylor; daughter, Cindy Selch and husband, Bob; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Homer Edward Scott.

She was preceded in death by a son, George Henry Taylor, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Mary Teasley. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 7, 2019
