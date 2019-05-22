Services
Jean Thompson
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
Jean Thompson Obituary
Jean Thompson

Anderson, SC - Aldora Jean Hendricks Thompson, 89, widow of Jim Thompson, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in Belton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Candler and Grace Morrow Hendricks. Mrs. Thompson worked for 32 years with Sullivan Hardware and later retired from Independent Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Anderson Lodge #1206 B.P.O.E. and was a charter member of Anderson B.P.O. of Does Anderson Drove #220, where she served as secretary for 15 years. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Lands and husband, Tom, Patti Waters and husband, Andy; son, Stan Thompson; four grandchildren, Kim Lands, Beth Lands, Shawn Waters and wife, Tori, and Kristen Waters; and a brother, Ronald Hendricks and wife, Becky.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends from 1until 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 22, 2019
