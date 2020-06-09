Jeanette Clement Bolden
Jeanette Clement Bolden age 67, of 112 Apt-A Lewis Street Belton passed Saturday. Graveside services will be held Thursday 2:00 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Body will be on view Wednesday from 12:00-6:00P.M. at Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at the home. Holloways Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.