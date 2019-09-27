Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Slagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Slagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Slagle Obituary
Jeanette Slagle

Anderson, SC - Dorothy Jeanette Slagle, 100, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.

Born Dorothy Jeanette Cox to Fred and Elsie Cox of Springfield, Illinois, she was predeceased by her husband Ray Slagle (1993), daughter Janet Rae Pierceall (1968) and daughter Judith Ellen Smith (1992).

Survived by grandson Jim Ferguson (Janice), granddaughter Tabatha Britton, great granddaughters Rachel Rogers, Samantha Topper, Taylor Green great grandson Tim Pierceall and great- great grandchildren Ellaina Topper.

Jeanette was an active person having sung in several choirs and played organ in church for many years. She was also involved in the AT&T Pioneers and Voter Registration Poles.

Jeanette is probably most remembered for her generous spirit, always laughing and most particularly driving her blue convertible right up until her 100th birthday. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Jeanette's favorite color was purple and as a remembrance we are asking guests to wear a little purple to her service.

Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Sullivan King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now