Jeanette Slagle
Anderson, SC - Dorothy Jeanette Slagle, 100, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Born Dorothy Jeanette Cox to Fred and Elsie Cox of Springfield, Illinois, she was predeceased by her husband Ray Slagle (1993), daughter Janet Rae Pierceall (1968) and daughter Judith Ellen Smith (1992).
Survived by grandson Jim Ferguson (Janice), granddaughter Tabatha Britton, great granddaughters Rachel Rogers, Samantha Topper, Taylor Green great grandson Tim Pierceall and great- great grandchildren Ellaina Topper.
Jeanette was an active person having sung in several choirs and played organ in church for many years. She was also involved in the AT&T Pioneers and Voter Registration Poles.
Jeanette is probably most remembered for her generous spirit, always laughing and most particularly driving her blue convertible right up until her 100th birthday. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Jeanette's favorite color was purple and as a remembrance we are asking guests to wear a little purple to her service.
Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Sullivan King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019