July 22, 1934 - December 8, 2019

Jeanitha Louise Lunsford Weaver, the loving and faithful wife of The Rev. Dr. Dean M. Weaver, died December 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Meigs, Georgia on July 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Robert Lunsford and the late Rebecca Elizabeth Strickland.

She was a graduate of Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, GA, and was an ever-present helpmate to her husband of 66 years and his extensive pastoral and evangelistic ministries. She and her husband are members of Calvary Baptist Temple, Iva, SC.

For over 32 years, she and her husband have made Anderson, SC their home. She will be fondly remembered as "The Porch Lady," an avid gardener who brought much joy to the Bellview Rd. community of Anderson with her seasonal porch décor and luxurious flower gardens.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Dean M. Weaver, daughter; Dayle W. Keener, son; John M. Weaver, granddaughter; Alyssa Jones, and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Luthien, Ayvenlea, and Macrae.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 909 Plantation Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Weaver family.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
