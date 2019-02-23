Jeanne Mears



Anderson - Jeanne Mears, age 91 of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The Rainey Hospice House. Born in Washington, DC, she was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation.



Jeanne loved her life as a military wife and her happiest memories were of a tour of duty in Holland in the 1960s. Jeanne and her husband retired to Beaufort, SC until his death when she relocated to Anderson. There she developed close friendships and enjoyed her days swimming at the YMCA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Admiral and Mrs. John H. Hoover of Washington, DC; brother, Captain William Hoover of Annapolis, MD; sister, Jackie Hoover of Washington DC; husband, Colonel James F. Mears of Varnville, SC and grandson, Chris Karpik of Anderson, SC.



She is survived by her daughters, Pat Klimaszewski (Richard) of Anderson, SC, and Helen Tenney (George) of Atlanta, GA, son, Jim Mears of Virginia Beach, VA and grandson, Peter Heldt of Atlanta, GA.



Jeanne's family would like to give special thanks for the love and care that was given to her by her caregivers from C3 ElderCare.



A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1821 White St., Anderson SC. Reception will follow in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or The Rainey Hospice House.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary