Jeannie Cody
Belton - Jeannie Cody, 70 of Belton SC, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at NHC Anderson.
Born in Anderson, SC on November 21, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joe Frank and Doris Free Ramsey. She was a homemaker and a member of New Horizon Church.
She is survived by her son: Paul Fitzgerald; daughters: Faye Poole and Lois Block; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her longtime companion: Paul Hicks; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:30pm with Rev. Richard Busha officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the Mortuary from 3pm to 4:30pm.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lois Block at 205 Shawn Court Belton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020