Jeff Sams
Jeff Sams

Atlanta, GA - Jeffrey Thomas Sams, 55, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Levis E. and Mary Frances Skelton Sams. Jeff was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Winthrop University. He was an employee of Dillard's Department Store for over 20 years.

He is survived by three brothers, Michael E. Sams (Charlotte), Robert Sams (Cathy), and Donald Scott Sams (Teresa); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Sams Mahl.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 28, 2020
Jeff will be greatly missed by his Winthrop College friends! He was an awesome friend and great dancer. He always had a smile on his face and a hug to give you. I sure will miss him a lot, but I know he is out of his pain.
Susan Sorrell
Friend
August 25, 2020
I worked with Jeff at Dillard’s, always such a good friend to me, he was my roommate in Charlotte for a brief while before he moved to Atlanta, an Angel among people, such a great friend! My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Chris Hawkins
Friend
August 24, 2020
I worked with Jeff at Dillard's. His smile could light up a room. One of the dearest people i have ever known. I am so very sorry. His passing is all ours loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
nancylynn williams
Friend
August 21, 2020
Jeff, it's been years since we've seen you and were so very sorry to hear of your passing. You used to come to our house often. Condolences to the Sams family. Doris and Neal Long
Doris Long
Friend
