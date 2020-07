Or Copy this URL to Share

Jemal David Carson



Jemal David Carson, age 51, of 950 Cherry Street, Apt. A-5, Pendleton, SC passed on July 27, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate.



Public viewing will be Friday 1 PM to 6 PM at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of the services.









