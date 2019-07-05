Jemay S. Dodd



Anderson - Jemay S. Dodd, 91, was called home by her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ellenburg Nursing Center.



Born and raised in Murphy, NC, she was the daughter of the late George W. Rogers and Lela Chambers Rogers of Murphy, NC. Mrs. Jemay was first married to the late Bert L. Simpson and was one of 13 children. She was loved by many and will be truly missed. Most of all, she loved her favorite son-in-law Tommy Bradshaw and Kentucky Fried Chicken.



Mrs. Jemay is survived by her only sister, Ann Rogers Mingus of Murphy, NC; daughters, Becky Simpson Beatty of Richland, SC, and Kathie Simpson Bradshaw (Tommy) of Anderson, SC; son, Timothy W. Simpson of Six Mile, SC; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Dodd; son, David L. Simpson; daughter, Susan Simpson Thomason; and grandson, Bert L. Gay.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The McDougald Family Center. A private interment will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



The family will be at the home of Kathie and Tommy Bradshaw, 2603 East North Ave., Anderson, SC 29625.



Memorials can be made to the Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to the Foothills Care Center, 207 Main St., Seneca, SC 29678.



