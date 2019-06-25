Services
Anderson - Jennie M. Jefferson, 89, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born in Anderson SC on July 2, 1929, she was the wife to the late Ralph Jefferson.

She is survived by her brothers-in-law: Max and Ray Jefferson.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her son Doug Jefferson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Trinity Springs Church of God. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com,

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 25, 2019
