Jennie "Memaw" Thompson
Iva - Jennie Gaines "Memaw" Thompson, 98, of Iva , SC, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 24, 1921 in Elberton, GA to the late Charles Alexander Gaines and Elizabeth Cordell Gaines. She was married to the late Paul Timothy "Curley" Thompson. She was also predeceased by her sons, Andy C. and Dale T. "Skeeter" Thompson. Mrs. Thompson was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Thompson was a graduate of Rock Branch High School and was a member of New Bethel Methodist Church in the Rock Branch community of Georgia.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie C. Thompson and Danny A. Thompson both of Iva, SC; daughters, Delona McCarley (William) of Abbeville, SC and Becky L. Thompson of Iva, SC; daughter-in-law, Trisha Thompson of Iva, SC; grandchildren, Ali McAlister, Patrick Thompson (Pam), Jonathan Thompson, William McCarley, Andrew McCarley and Kristin Stone; great-grandchildren, Tucker Stone, Trey McAlister, Drake Thompson, William McCarley, Peyton Thompson, Andi Fowler and Emma Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Richard Jarvis, Rev. Jerry Gray and Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. The visitation will be prior to the funeral from 1:00-2:30 pm at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iva Rescue Squad, 9715 Hwy 81 S., Iva, SC 29655.
