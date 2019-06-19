Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Jennifer Ambrose Obituary
Anderson - Jennifer Rena Cornwell Ambrose, 42 of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Born December 2, 1976 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of Charles Thomas and Karen Moore Cornwell. She is also survived by her sons, Khaine Cornwell (Amber) and Thomas Bryce Ambrose all of Anderson, SC; brother, Charles James Cornwell (Rhonda) and grandchild, Scarlett Cornwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Michael Ambrose.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:30pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 4:00pm.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 19, 2019
