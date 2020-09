Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennifer Baker Crawford



Abbeville - Jennifer Baker Crawford, 88, passed away Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Care in Anderson, SC.



Funeral services have been changed to 11:30 AM Saturday morning at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Allen officiating.



Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is in charge.









