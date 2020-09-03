1/
Jennifer Crawford
Jennifer Crawford

Abbeville - Jennifer Baker Crawford, 88, formerly of 31 Turtle Point Lane widow of Harold Reid Crawford passed away Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Care in Anderson, SC.

She was a retired employee of the Abbeville Shirt Plant and was a homemaker. She was a member of Bells United Methodist Church and formerly sang in the Choir. She will be remembered for her caring and kind demeanor to others.

Survivors include: a daughter Mary Ann Harned (Todd) of Easley, SC; two sons Frank Crawford (Cathy) and Glenn Crawford (Jennifer) both of Abbeville, SC; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister JoAnn Mareno.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Allen officiating. The family will receive friends after services at the cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her son Mr. & Mrs. Frank Crawford 31 Turtle Point Lane Lake Secession.

Memorials in memory of Jennifer may be made to Bells United Methodist Church, 2540 Flat Rock Rd. Abbeville, SC 29620.

Online condolences may be made to the Crawford family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Crawford family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
