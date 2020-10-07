1/1
Jerald R. "Jerry" Helgeson
Jerald R. "Jerry" Helgeson

Anderson, SC - Brigadier General Jerald Ray Helgeson, U.S. Army (Retired), 88, went to his final reward after a long and productive life on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Born in Eden, South Dakota, he was the son of the late Gerald and Rosemarion Starr Helgeson. In addition to serving our country for 39 years, he was also Co-Founder and President of Engineered Custom Plastics in Easley, SC for 22 years.

His list of military honors and personal achievements are too numerous to mention, but include the highest civilian honor in South Carolina, The Order of The Palmetto.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Helgeson (Jill) of Anderson and Jerry Helgeson, Jr. of Boulder, CO; two grandsons, Bjorn Helgeson (Stacy) and their children, Anders and Alexandria of Golden, CO. and Collin Helgeson (Ashley) and their children, Leif and Waylan of Asheville, NC; and a sister, Barbara Hendricksen (Leif) of Plainfield, IL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye Stevens Helgeson.

A private family service with military honors will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book on Friday, October 9, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m. until noon at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

A video of the service will be available with the obituary listing on the website: https://www.sullivanking.com/obits

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC National Guard Foundation, P.O. Box 7606, Columbia, SC 29206 (checks payable to SCNGF for Helgeson Scholarship).

October 4, 2020
Always a friend, and forever a Mentor!!!
John Burk
