Jerome William Johnson, Jr.
Anderson - January 5, 1945 - January 30, 2020
Jerome William Johnson, Jr., 75, a son of the late Jerome William Johnson, Sr. and the late Evelyn Louise Evans Johnson, died January 30, 2020.
Jerome spent over 25 years as the Sales Manager at Chapman Tire in Anderson, SC, where he retired.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tonya Lynn Johnson and Shanna Johnson King, their mother, Ellen Acker Parnell, two grandsons, William Thomas King and Lucas Acker King, a brother, Guy Randall Johnson, and a sister, Andrea Johnson Loner Ryman and her husband Guy.
The family will be at the home of Shanna Johnson King, 610 Cromer Road, Townville, SC 29689.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Johnson Family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020