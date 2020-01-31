Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome William Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome William Johnson Jr. Obituary
Jerome William Johnson, Jr.

Anderson - January 5, 1945 - January 30, 2020

Jerome William Johnson, Jr., 75, a son of the late Jerome William Johnson, Sr. and the late Evelyn Louise Evans Johnson, died January 30, 2020.

Jerome spent over 25 years as the Sales Manager at Chapman Tire in Anderson, SC, where he retired.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tonya Lynn Johnson and Shanna Johnson King, their mother, Ellen Acker Parnell, two grandsons, William Thomas King and Lucas Acker King, a brother, Guy Randall Johnson, and a sister, Andrea Johnson Loner Ryman and her husband Guy.

The family will be at the home of Shanna Johnson King, 610 Cromer Road, Townville, SC 29689.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Johnson Family.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -