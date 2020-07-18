Jerry Arthur Smith, Sr.
Jerry Arthur Smith, Sr, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, JC Smith, Sr. and Hazel Evelyn Gilbert Smith, and brother JC Smith, Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Peggy Ann Jones Smith; son, Jerry Arthur Smith, Jr. (Stacey); daughter April Smith Holley (Jeff); grandchildren, Taylor Anne Smith (Brad), Makynzi Erin Smith (Will), Autumn Grace Floyd, Jerry Arthur "Trey" Smith III, Amalyn Faith Holley; great-grandson Lincoln Nash Hargrove; and sister, Linda Smith Nixon Dean (Steve).
Jerry was born in Anderson, SC, where he graduated from Anderson Boys' High, Class of 1958, with the highest honors. After graduation, he enlisted and served in the United States Army, and was stationed for a time in Germany.
After leaving the service, he returned home to Anderson, and began his family and career. He attended Erskine College and Tri-County Technical College, while working at Owens Corning Fiberglass. Eventually, he followed his entrepreneurial calling, starting multiple businesses in the Anderson area.
He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly and enjoyed every moment spent with them. In addition to his love for family, Jerry had a passion for music. He was an extremely talented singer and songwriter. He wrote and recorded many beautiful songs, all of which his friends and family cherish.
Jerry gave his life to Jesus over 20 years ago. He put his talents towards a higher calling, sharing his gift of song in local churches, at charitable events, and at senior living facilities around the area. He often sang at Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr where he attended church regularly. He also received a graduate certificate from Savannah Valley Bible College and was able to witness to many through his own music ministry.
Those who knew Jerry well knew him as extremely outgoing and personable, with a one of a kind sense of humor and quick wit. He was a kind and overwhelmingly generous man who never met a stranger. He never hesitated to give anyone a helping hand, quite often sacrificing his own needs to prioritize those of others.
The family will have a private graveside service, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr, SC.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Smith family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
1621 Pearman Dairy Road
Anderson, SC 29625