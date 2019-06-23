Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Carter Obituary
Jerry Carter

Williamston - Thomas Jerry Carter, 75, husband of the late Janice Diane Blocker Carter, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Thomas Ray and Mary Rebecca Tucker Carter. A U.S. Navy veteran, Jerry retired from Santens of America, Inc., after which he worked at Greenville Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Williamston Church of God.

Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Roberts (Tim), Cheryl Williamson (Carey), Rebecca Powell (Bryan); sisters, Shelby Gilreath, Yvonne Beddingfield; brothers, Lonnie Carter (Bonnie), Leon Carter (Joann); eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by daughter, Christine Williamson; and brother, Grady Carter.

Visitation will be Monday, June 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be held Tuesday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Williamston Church of God, with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now