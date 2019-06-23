|
Jerry Carter
Williamston - Thomas Jerry Carter, 75, husband of the late Janice Diane Blocker Carter, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Thomas Ray and Mary Rebecca Tucker Carter. A U.S. Navy veteran, Jerry retired from Santens of America, Inc., after which he worked at Greenville Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Williamston Church of God.
Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Roberts (Tim), Cheryl Williamson (Carey), Rebecca Powell (Bryan); sisters, Shelby Gilreath, Yvonne Beddingfield; brothers, Lonnie Carter (Bonnie), Leon Carter (Joann); eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by daughter, Christine Williamson; and brother, Grady Carter.
Visitation will be Monday, June 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be held Tuesday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Williamston Church of God, with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019