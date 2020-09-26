1/
Jerry Christopher Stone
{ "" }
Jerry Christopher Stone

Belton - Jerry Christopher Stone, 50, of 217 Edgewood Dr. was called home Friday, September 25, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of Eddie (Pete) and Cindy McConnell Wright of Belton. He attended Belton Church of God. He was a faithful Gamecock fan, loved all outdoors, and a former employee of Timken.

Surviving in addition to his parents are brother, Ryan Wright (Jaime) of Anderson; sister, Jana Feliz-Wright (Gris) of Simpsonville; grandmother, Linda Joyce Hill of Anderson; aunts, Angie and Kaye; nephew, Braxton Wright; nieces, Breelyn Wright and Grisalii Siri; multiple cousins he adored; a very special friend, Sonja Jacobs Hughes; fur babies; Raven, Ginger, and Chief.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Margaret Sue Hayden, and Dit and Chick Cannon.

Service will be held 2 pm Monday at Belton Church of God with Rev. Norman Black, Rev. Gabe Thomas, and Rev. Larry McCall officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 12 pm until 1:45 pm at the church.

Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Belton Church of God Building Fund.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stone-Wright family.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Belton Church of God
SEP
28
Service
02:00 PM
Belton Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of your Loss. Your family will be in our prayers.
Neil Ivester
Friend
