Jerry Conforti
Townville - On Sunday, May 10, 2020 Jerry Conforti, the Perfect man, passed away at the age of 72. Jerry was born on May 8, 1948 in the State of New York to the loving parents of Frank and Marguerite Conforti.
He joined the US Army in 1968 and fought in the Vietnam War where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Jerry was the owner of Neighbors Pub and Co-Owner of The Place to Be. He worked hard, harder than anyone else, his words and motto!
He had a huge heart and donated to many charities and organizations. He was always lending his hand to anyone in need. He had a passion and love for golf, the Red Sox, and the New England Patriots!
Jerry will be dearly missed by his two sons, Philip Jeremiah Paquette and his wife Jesee Paquette and Frank Paul Conforti and his wife Kerri Ann Conforti. As well as his five grandchildren, extended family, and all his many dear and close friends.
Jerry lived a full life that was full of laughs, tequila, family, friends, and love. In lieu of flowers our family asks that you make a contribution to the charity/organization of your choice in his name.
Now come on little fella. Don't be sad. Hey Nuts, here is the plan, there is no plan. I'm going to bed now. Don't worry goofy. Thank you for stopping by and seeing how perfect I am. Hey chubby, you have to be this tall to come in…remember that, write that down Jim. I just don't know how I did it, I lived the perfect life. So start spreading the news, because I'm leaving today, I want to be a part of it, New York, New York…Junior, don't sing, you're not as perfect as me. I'm the king of the hill, top of the heap. These little town blues are melting away. Now, pour one more round for the bar, it's on me. I'll call it. Arugula.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 13 to May 14, 2020