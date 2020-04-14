|
|
Jerry Greene
Anderson - Gerald "Jerry" R. Greene, Sr., 78, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Old Fort, TN, on August 8, 1941, to the late Eliza Greene.
He graduated from Polk County High School in Benton, TN, and retired from BASF as an area supervisor after 32 years.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Greene Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Nance Greene, daughter, Tina Greene Seawright (Kelley) of Anderson, SC , son, Gerald Randy Greene, Jr. (Cheryl) of Knoxville, TN, and his five grandchildren: Joseph N. Greene, who he raised as his own, of Anderson, SC, Kayley E. Seawright of Charleston, SC, Salley Ann Seawright of Arlington, VA, Chelsea Turner and Cori Turner both of Atlanta. He also leaves behind two of the musketeers, Kenneth Cloud and Glenn Hannah, Jr.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no official visitation will be held. A private crypt side service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Greene family.
