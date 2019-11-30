|
Jerry Leon Dickerson
Iva - June 6, 1938 - November 29, 2019
Jerry Leon Dickerson, 81, husband of Kaye Mauldin Dickerson, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the home he loved at 204 Morgan Ave, Iva, SC, following several years of declining health.
Born in Abbeville, SC on June 6, 1938, he was a son of the late Thomas Elmer Dickerson and the late Mary Ruth Bruce Dickerson.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was employed as Shop Supervisor at Jackson Mill in Iva for over 40 years. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Iva.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kaye Mauldin Dickerson, son, John L. Dickerson (Tammy), daughter, Kathy D. Hipp (Tim), son, Mark W. Comella (Debbie), sister, Juanita Johnson, grandchildren; Ryan Dickerson (Heather), Casey Dickerson (Brittney), Kayla Price (Jeremy), Tyler Hipp (Arielle), Jared Hipp (Lesley), Mark Comella Jr., and Steven Comella, great-grandchildren; Beckett, Barrett and Brixton Price and Brooks Dickerson. Another great-grandson, Cooper Dickerson, is expected in February 2020.
He is also survived by John R. Mauldin, his "special brother" and Constance Cordell, his "special sister", and many loving nieces and nephews from the Dickerson and Mauldin families.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by brothers T.C. Dickerson, Sr., Billy Dickerson, and a sister Connie Lewis.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The First Baptist Church of Iva with the Rev. Jerry Gray, Rev. Dr. Ron Hamilton and Rev. Don Hurlburt officiating. Burial will follow at Iva City Cemetery.
Those serving as Honorary Escort will include many special friends, "The Burger King Bunch", former Jackson Mill shop employees, and the many young men that he mentored in the mill shop during the summer months.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of Iva on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5-7 pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to The Iva Rescue Squad PO BOX 519 Iva, SC 29655 or to The First Baptist Church of Iva Building Fund PO BOX 475 Iva, SC 29655
