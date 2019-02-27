Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jerry McKinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry McKinley


1942 - 2019
Jerry McKinley Obituary
Jerry McKinley

Anderson - Jerry L. McKinley, 76, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.

Born in Anderson SC, on June 16, 1942; he was the son of the late James and Lois McKinley, a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple.

He is survived by his wife: Mary McKinley; son: Doug Langston (Melissa); daughters: Lisa Lingefelt, Beth Langston and Crystal Posey (Justin); sister: Carol Henderson; grandchildren: Tully, Cody, Kelsea, Will, John, Clay, Cade, Ella and Wes; great-grandchildren: Landon, Colton, Jeremy, Eli and Kaylee.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother: James "Jim" McKinley and a son-in-law: Andy Lingefelt.

A memorial service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Wednesday, February 27. 2019 at 2pm with Dr. Terry Holdridge officiating.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
