Jerry McKinley
Anderson - Jerry L. McKinley, 76, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.
Born in Anderson SC, on June 16, 1942; he was the son of the late James and Lois McKinley, a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his wife: Mary McKinley; son: Doug Langston (Melissa); daughters: Lisa Lingefelt, Beth Langston and Crystal Posey (Justin); sister: Carol Henderson; grandchildren: Tully, Cody, Kelsea, Will, John, Clay, Cade, Ella and Wes; great-grandchildren: Landon, Colton, Jeremy, Eli and Kaylee.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother: James "Jim" McKinley and a son-in-law: Andy Lingefelt.
A memorial service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Wednesday, February 27. 2019 at 2pm with Dr. Terry Holdridge officiating.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 27, 2019