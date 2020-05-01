|
|
Jerry Michael "Mike" Hardy
Anderson - Jerry Michael "Mike" Hardy, 71, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born November 17, 1948, in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late William Harold Hardy and Daphne Hedden Hardy. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Harold Hardy, Jr.
Mike was one of the family owners of the Hardy Boys Convenient Stores located in South Carolina and Georgia until his retirement. He was an avid college football fan, always pulling for the Clemson Tigers.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Vickie Roberts Hardy. Other surviving family members are his dear brother, Douglas Hardy; five precious nephews, Billy Boy Hardy, Scott Hardy, Kevin Hardy, Clay Hardy and Nathan Hardy; and a great-nephew, Jacob Hardy. He is also survived by two lifelong friends, Clifford Shiflet and Charles Staggers; and his two, sweet, fur babies, Dabo and Hobo.
A celebration of his life will be held at the residence at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S Fant St, Anderson, SC 29624 or PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 1 to May 3, 2020